UMD, UWS Offer Support After Fatal Michigan State University Shooting
UMD and UWS sent emails to students, faculty and staff to offer support and guidance following the fatal Michigan State University shooting.
The following message was sent by UMD Interim Chancellor Dave McMillan:
“The events of last evening at Michigan State University are horrifying. UMD shares in the sadness and sorrow of the Michigan State University community. We honor the victims of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our hope for the healing of those affected.
Students, please consider talking with a staff or faculty member you trust. Sometimes talking about your feelings with someone who cares can help. A trusted faculty or staff member can also help you connect to others that may be of assistance. “Let’s Talk” offers students a brief, informal, drop-in consultation on Zoom with a counselor. There are several Let’s Talk sessions scheduled for this week and the rest of the semester. You’ll find the details on this website. You may also contact Counseling Services.
Faculty and staff seeking support can find resources through our Employee Assistance Program.
The University of Minnesota Duluth Police Department receives regular training in active threat and violent event response and is available 24 hours a day, year-round. We rely on the dedicated officers of the UMDPD and our partners, but it is important to prepare yourself for an active threat event, just as you take steps every day to keep yourself safe. Familiarize yourself with the recommended steps to respond to an active threat. We know that the best preparation is an informed community that is ready to respond.
Your safety and the safety of our campus community is our priority.”
The following message was sent by UWS Chancellor Dr. Renée Wachter:
Our hearts go out to those impacted by the shootings that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday. It is a nightmare scenario that no one ever wants to imagine happening. This is yet another devastating act of violence that has taken place on a college campus – a place that is sacred to all of us.
Supporting students and our entire campus community through difficult moments such as this remains a priority of mine. We have many offices on campus that continue to be a resource for those who may be feeling overwhelmed by anxiety, fear or in crisis. I encourage you to reach out to any of the following offices to seek the support that you need, including:
· Student Health and Counseling Services
· Pruitt Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being
· University Police Department
Additionally, on Friday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m., Student Health & Counseling Services will be providing space in the Pope Student Center (Old Main 232) for students who may want to process or need added support surrounding the MSU incident.
Working together we can ensure that UW-Superior’s campus is a safe place to live, attend class, and work. If you see something, say something. Please contact university police at 715-394-8114 to report any suspicious behavior you may witness.
Take care of yourselves and each other. If you see a fellow classmate who is hurting, reach out to them. If you’re struggling with these recent events, I encourage you to attend the Friday event in the Pope Center or reach out for support as needed. We need to come together to comfort one another and do what we can to keep our campus safe and thriving.