UMD, UWS Offer Support After Fatal Michigan State University Shooting

UMD and UWS sent emails to students, faculty and staff to offer support and guidance following the fatal Michigan State University shooting.

The following message was sent by UMD Interim Chancellor Dave McMillan:

“The events of last evening at Michigan State University are horrifying. UMD shares in the sadness and sorrow of the Michigan State University community. We honor the victims of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our hope for the healing of those affected. Students, please consider talking with a staff or faculty member you trust. Sometimes talking about your feelings with someone who cares can help. A trusted faculty or staff member can also help you connect to others that may be of assistance. “Let’s Talk” offers students a brief, informal, drop-in consultation on Zoom with a counselor. There are several Let’s Talk sessions scheduled for this week and the rest of the semester. You’ll find the details on this website. You may also contact Counseling Services. Faculty and staff seeking support can find resources through our Employee Assistance Program. The University of Minnesota Duluth Police Department receives regular training in active threat and violent event response and is available 24 hours a day, year-round. We rely on the dedicated officers of the UMDPD and our partners, but it is important to prepare yourself for an active threat event, just as you take steps every day to keep yourself safe. Familiarize yourself with the recommended steps to respond to an active threat. We know that the best preparation is an informed community that is ready to respond. Your safety and the safety of our campus community is our priority.”

The following message was sent by UWS Chancellor Dr. Renée Wachter: