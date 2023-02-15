Working Smoke Alarm Credited For Alerting Superior Woman To Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A working smoke alarm is being credited for alerting a woman about a fire in her home.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of East 5th Street.

The woman and her pets were able to get out of the mobile home unharmed, according to fire officials, but the heat and smoke damage made the structure uninhabitable.

Ten firefighters were on scene for two hours.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.