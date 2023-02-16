56th Annual Duluth Sport Show At The DECC This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — The 56th Annual Duluth Sport Show is coming to the DECC this weekend.

The show features many different opportunities truly making it feel like you are in the great outdoors. From hunting, fishing, camping, traveling gear and events, to testing your boating skills. There is even a waterskiing squirrel.

This is a family friendly event with an indoor sling shot, archery, and BB gun shooting gallery for your kids to test their luck at.

FOX21 will also have a booth, so stop by and meet the team!

It all starts Thursday at 3 p.m. and goes until Sunday. Admission is $10 online, $12 at the door for adults, and $6 online and $7 at the door for kids ages 6-17. To get tickets, click here.

Hours:

Thursday February 16th, 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday February 17th, 10:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday February 18th, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday February 19th, 10:00am – 4:00pm

Visitors can return a second day for free by bringing in a photo ID.