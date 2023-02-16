Bent Paddle Turns Original Tap Room Into THC, CBD ‘Cann-A-Lounge’

DULUTH, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz declared Feb. 16 Beer Day in Minnesota. That means breweries in Duluth were celebrating with specials.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Associations said it’s a day to celebrate not just the past of beer in the state, but also how far it has come, and what the future holds.

In the past 20-plus years, more than 200 breweries and brewpubs have popped up all over Minnesota, creating conversations, jobs and a boost in the economy.

Meanwhile, Duluth’s Bent Paddle continues to be ahead of the curve, and that means the launch of its Cann-A-Lounge.

The lounge is the Northland’s first cannabis beverage lounge, which is located in the brewery’s original tap room on West Michigan Street next door to its current brewery.

There’s no beer being served at the lounge. It’s all low-dose hemp-derived THC and CBD beverages, like sparkling waters. And the vibe is all about the 70s.

“I think this space is a great connection center, it’s a great place to be educated, learn a little bit about what’s the difference between marijuana and hemp derived THC and have some of those questions in their minds, because this is so new in the state and a lot of people have been educated in the past 50, 60 years to this maybe not being so wholesome,” said Pepin Young, Bent Paddle’s Director of Tap Room. “But we are here to show it is wholesome, it is a place that people can gather and have social experiences without alcohol.”

The space is also setting up what could come down the line from the Minnesota legislature in the form of legalizing cannabis.

Young says Bent Paddle is very interested in that form of distribution of product in a low dose.

“I think that we do have the ability to do something special in Minnesota, and as long as we are all working together and talking together, which we all do well I think in this state, we can kind of wrap up the prohibition on cannabis,” Young said. “And we can do both, whether [it’s] the low dose in its lane and the recreation in another space, I think there is going to be a spot for all of us to come together,” Young said.

The pop-up lounge is open weekly Thursday through Sunday from 4:20 p.m. until 9 p.m. Customers must be at least 21 years old to enjoy the Cann-A-Lounge.