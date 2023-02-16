Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year

DULUTH, Minn.–The Boys and Girls Clubs held their annual Youth of the Year event at Clyde Iron Works.

Two boys gave speeches on their experiences and lessons learned while at the clubs.

The speeches were performed for judges who could also interview the boys.

The winner of tonight’s competition gets to compete for a chance at a fifty thousand dollar scholarship at a national level.

There was also a dinner for all of the guests., and even a keynote speaker from Cirrus Aircraft talking about what she learned in her youth years.

“The energy in here is all positive, it’s all wonderful the kids are shining bright tonight and the support they have in this room is fantastic, so it’s fun to be apart of it,” said Tammy Sundbom, Boys and Girls Clubs Resource Development Director.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland started the Youth of the Year event to test their members from ages 14 to 18 on their public speaking abilities, and learn about their future goals in life and academically.