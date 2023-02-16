Coffee Conversation: 218 Days to Celebrate Thriving Northland

DULUTH, Minn. — Inaugural 218 Days event to take place Saturday, Feb. 18 highlighting what makes the 218 area code a unique place to live, work, and visit.

Sara Zeleznikar, Director of Sales at Odyssey Resorts, is the mind behind the make of 218. She, along with Bent Paddle Taproom Manager Pepin Young, joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview 218 Days.

A range of events across Northern Minnesota will be held to celebrate the region. For more information, click here.

218 Days is an Odyssey Resorts-sponsored community celebration.