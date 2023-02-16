Gabbie Hughes Named Top 5 Finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award

The winner of the award will be announced on April 7th as part of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate foraward Gabbie Hughes has made it to the top five for the Hockey Humanitarian award.

Just last month, she was named as a nominee for the award and now she is a two time finalist.

Hughes would finish in the top three last season.

Hughes is a co-founder of the non-profit Sophie’s Squad, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health of athletes from the youth level to college.

