MINNESOTA — The Minnesota DNR has announced the first Eagle egg of the 2023 season is here.

The egg came around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and the DNR says there may be more eggs coming within the next few days.

As for this egg it is expected to hatch after 34-39 days.

Both parents will take turns keeping the egg warm and safe until then.

If you’d like to watch them on the EagleCam, click the link here.