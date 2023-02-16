Prep Hockey: Grand Rapids-Greenway Falls in Section 7AA Title Game, Superior Boys Advance to Sectional Semifinal

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Grand Rapids-Greenway girls hockey team saw their season come to a close on Thursday, as they fell to Andover 11-1 in the Section 7AA title game.

Kalle Reed would have the lone goal for the Lightning.

Grand Rapids-Greenway finishes the year at 16-12.

On the boys side, Superior is moving on in Sectional One after defeating Marshfield 7-0.

They will next meet up with SPASH in the semifinals on February 21st.