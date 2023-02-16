Spirit Mountain Prepared For All Kinds Of Weather Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. — In February the last thing we expect is rain, and for businesses like ski resorts it’s not ideal. Spirit Mountain in Duluth is prepared for all different types of challenges.

Every winter Spirit Mountain is hit with different problems and variables that may affect the snow on the slopes. But in order to stay ready, they have groomers out every night and the snow making machines on full blast.

Usually there is a minimum of 3 feet of snow on their runs at all times. And other than the rain, ideal weather conditions have brought in many customers.

“As the sun warms up as the spring weathers go, we do lose some snow, but we prepare for that. And our snow making is key, just bringing the full season that we desire,” said Jon Regenold, Director of Resort Services.

Spirit Mountain is hoping to stay open through the end of March. They are open Tuesday through Sunday.