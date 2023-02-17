Coffee Conversation: Ojibwe Winter Games Returns to UMD

DULUTH, Minn. — Ojibwe Winter Games returns to UMD for second year, displaying traditional Ojibwe games and experiences for students and community members.

Iris Carufel, Assistant Director of UMD’s American Indian Learning Resource Center, joined FOX21 on Friday’s morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

The event is taking place from 10:00am – 3:00pm at the Bagley Nature Area.

People can play Hoop and Spear, Snow Snake, and learn how to throw an atlatl.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission will also be onsite sharing stories about trapping and showing furs.