Duluth’s Amazing Grace To Host ‘Last Hurrah’ After 27 Years In Business

Amazing Grace Cafe & Grocery, a staple in Canal Park for 27 years, will close the doors for good at the end of February.

The decision to close, according to the owner Connor riley, was very difficult to make but the right one after trying to fight through the pandemic and its aftermath.

Amazing Grace has been providing locally sourced, made-from-scratch food, all types of baked goods and live music since 1995.

The family-owned business is located in the basement of the DeWitt-Seitz building.

Riley announced Friday he’s proud of everything his team has accomplished over the years, including its transformation to a cafe and grocery store in 2020 to try to stay afloat through the pandemic.

Custer Addie Byrne said she’ll miss hanging out in the quaint spot that was sometimes a hidden gem.

“I bring a lot of out-of-towners here because they like to see Canal Park and I think it’s a nice hidden little spot in Canal Park. Was actually really happy today. There was a ton of tourists all over, and this place wasn’t overrun so I was able to get some quiet space to get my work done,” Byrne said.

Amazing Grace will be hosting a “Last Hurrah” concert on Feb. 25 followed by an Open Mic Night on Feb. 26 before the final day of operation on Feb. 27.

Riled released a statement about the closing Friday saying in part:

“As sad as closing is, we have so much to be thankful for: our amazing staff, our local vendors, farmers, and roasters, and the many musicians who filled this space with their melodies. We are especially grateful to our loyal customers over the years, who created the community which has always made the Grace a special place. Our motto remains as true as ever: be brave, be kind, don’t eat bad bread.”

There is some hope you’ll still get a flavor of Amazing Grace in the future. Riley is working on providing a subscription service for his popular sourdough bread.