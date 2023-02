BEATTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Fire ripped through a two-story home north of Cook Friday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out around 4:50 p.m. on the 8700 block of Raps Road in Beatty Township.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside the home at the time.

A cause is under investigation.