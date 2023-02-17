Local Event Center In Duluth Hosting Family Dinner Dances

DULUTH, Minn. — You may be familiar with father daughter and mother son dances, but have you heard of a family dance? One event center in Duluth has found a new way to bring the whole family together.

Greysolon by Blackwoods is putting on Family Dinner Dances as a way to help families create new memories. The night is full of dancing, kiddie-cocktails, an endless amount of food, and even a photo booth.

Family dances started last year and have been a huge success, so now they added even more dates to get your groove on this year.

“Unlike other events that we host here, you don’t really need a reason to be here. Especially for our family dances, maybe you want to bring your cousin or your nephews or your parents. Something fun that you can get out and enjoy, not have to worry about cooking food for the night and have a good time,” said Michaela Hanson, general manager of Greysolon by Blackwoods.

The Family Dinner Dance is happening February 24 and there are still tickets available for $26 each. And if you can’t make it to this dance, the next one is happening April 1.