Maple School Dist. Plans To Eliminate Teacher Positions Amid $575K Deficit

MAPLE, Wis. – More than a half-dozen teacher positions are planning to be eliminated within the Maple School District next school year because of an anticipated $575,000 deficit, according to Supt. Sara Croney.

As of Friday’s announcement, a full-time math teacher, social studies teacher and part-time library aide are being eliminated at the high school.

At the middle school a 7th grade and 8th grade teacher are out, as well as a part-time health teacher.

At Iron River Elementary, part-time art and music teachers are eliminated, but a full-time position will remain for those programs to continue. An elementary teaching position is also being eliminated.

The district’s office staff and custodial team are being reduced.

The district is even reducing the number of copy machines and paper used.

Supt. Croney said these cuts are necessary to avoid an operational referendum.

The school board will review the cuts at a special meeting Monday at 4 p.m.

Below is the full text of the letter set to staff Friday: