Northland Scores Three Unanswered to Take Game One Away from UWS Men’s Hockey

Jack Craycroft, Brendan Charlton, and Brock Weimer would all score in the contest.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Northland College would start the postseason on the right foot on Friday, upsetting UW-Superior 3 to 1 in Game 1.

The Lumberjacks were led by three different goal scorers. Jack Craycroft, Brendan Charlton, and Brock Weimer would all score in the contest.

Chris Ishmael had the lone goal for UWS.

Both teams will meet again on Saturday for Game 2. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.