Superior Family, Pets Escape Burning Home; Firefighters Credit Working Smoke Detectors

SUPERIOR, Wis. — For the second time in a week, the Superior Fire Department is crediting working smoke detectors for allowing residents to safely exit burning structures.

The latest fire happened around 7:47 p.m. Friday on the 800 block of North 19th Street.

Fire crews arrived four minutes later to find fire in the kitchen of the home, according to a news release.

The resident and her grandson were alerted by working smoke detectors in the home and were able to escape safely along with several pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UWS Police and Mayo Ambulance assisted Superior firefighters on scene.