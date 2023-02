UWS Men’s Hoops Clinches Spot in UMAC Tourney with Home Win Against MN Morris

J'Vaun Walker would lead the Yellowjackets with 23 points in the victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s basketball team officially clinched a postseason spot on Friday, defeating Minnesota Morris 82 to 74.

UWS (15-9) will close out the regular season on Saturday against Crown College.