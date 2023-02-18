23rd ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE

Duluth, Minn. — Lake Superior played host to the 23rd Annual Polar Plunge in Duluth this afternoon. Some 600 people were scheduled to take the plunge to help raise funds for Special Olympics.

Ryan Temple of the Duluth Police Department said, “Law enforcement is the number one supporter and fund raiser for Special Olympics and the world. So to see his many people come out to support the Special Olympics athletes raise money. It helps the families pay for sporting events so they don’t have to. Just to see the smiles on Special Olympics athletes when they meet an officer, see the people out here it makes you feel good.”

There were some special Olympians that took part in the Polar Plunge today, and they like everyone else, would got out of Lake Superior as quick as possible and head straight to the warming tent.