Duluth Marshall with Electrifying Victory in First Round of Section Playoffs

Seniors Brendan Friday and Pierce Gouin each finished the game with a hat trick.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall boys hockey team opened section 7AA tournament play with a dominating win over Northern Edge, Saturday afternoon on home ice.

Seniors Brendan Friday and Pierce Gouin each posting a hat trick, in the Hilltoppers 15-1 victory over Northern Edge.

Marshall will next face-off with two seeded Andover, Tuesday at Andover Community Center for a 7 PM puck drop.