Duluth Sport Show is a Hit Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Sport Show has finished is third of four days back at the DECC and so just one day remains to sees all kinds of things to enjoy.

It’s Saturday, so the attendance was way up from the first two days.

Vendors showing everything from RV’s and resorts to Fishing equipment and boats.

Vendors showed off heir goods in order o let people dream a little and maybe even buy in anticipation of warmer weather

There was even a trout pond for a chance to catch a big fish.

One of the hot ticket items of the show was Twiggy the water skiing squirrel.

“It’s great, Duluth is a very-very-very wonderful town to be at and their boat show is awesome because there’s so many things here, not just Rv’s and fishing boats and stuff, there’s other things to see upstairs, from deer heads, everything, animals, even a squirrel that can ski,” said Resort Marine Salesman, Regan Rudbeck.

As we said the Duluth Sports Show’s last day is Sunday.

If you haven’t been or want to go again the hours on Sunday are 11:00 to 4:00 when the doors will close for another year.