UMD Basketball Sweeps Bemidji on Senior Day

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams honored their seniors Saturday with a clean sweep over Bemidji State.

Four seniors for the men’s team put up double digits in the 87-53 win. Drew Blair led the way with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the women’s team saw senior Brooke Olsen score nearly half the Bulldogs points, with a 40 piece day. UMD caps off the regular season with a 84-62 victory.

Both teams will head into the NSIC tournament, set to begin next weekend.