UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Bounces Back with Shutout Win in Opening Round of WIAC Tournament

The Yellowjackets advance to the next round, facing off with UW-Eau Claire next Friday, on the road, start time is TBD.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s hockey team had their backs against the wall, Saturday night in a win or go home series to open the WIAC tournament.

The Yellowjackets fought hard to defend home ice, keeping the game close through two periods. UWS pulled away with two late goals in the third period, ultimately winning the game via shutout, 3-0. They would cap off the series with a 1-0 win in a mini-game.

