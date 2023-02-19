Wooden Mosaics Class Taught at Bulldog Pizza and Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — Maybe it’s time to brighten up your home with some art. over at bulldog pizza and grill, a wood mosaic class was being taught.

This wood mosaic class was organized by bailey builds to help get people connected and enjoy making art. Anna Bailey is a local artist of Duluth who is inspired by shapes and colors in art. classes are held at different local restaurants and breweries

“Wood mosaics are great because you really get to use your creativity with the color choices that you use, the patterns, whenever you choose to let the wood grain through or not,” said Operation Manager of Bailey Builds, Leeann Huot. “Classes are really based off of pieces that anna has created, in Duluth, and sold as art pieces.”

Although each mosaic started out the same, many people found that each piece looked different.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said attendee Alex Larson. “I think that you really can bring out the creative side of yourself and hang out with other people that are trying to make art for their house.”

Everyone is able to take home their artwork after they’re done. To find future classes check out their website. Prices can vary for each class.