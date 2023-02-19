CSS Men’s Hockey Makes History with MIAC Title

The Saints took home their first ever MIAC regular season title in only their second year in the conference

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team accomplished a feat no other team in the schools history has ever done.

On Friday, the Saints took home their first ever MIAC regular season title in only their second year in the conference.

CSS tops out in the conference standings with a 13-1-2 record. The Saints will host the semi-final round this weekend at Mars Lakeview Arena.