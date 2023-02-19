Spirit Mountain Preps for Upcoming Events

DULUTH, Minn. – It has been a warm weekend and people were outside enjoying the weather.

Over at Spirit Mountain, people are still hitting the slopes making the best out of warm winter conditions until spring finally arrives. However, the forecast might change some plans.

“Looking ahead this week, we’re looking forward for more natural snow,” said Director of Resort Services John Regenold. “Adding snow in just gives our snow more flavor. It gives such a playground to skiers and boarders here. It’s really like that surfing as soon as you get new snow on it. You got the floating ability.”

With the temperatures becoming more seasonal, Spirit Mountain hopes more people will come out to enjoy the winter fun. Next weekend, on the 25th, Spirit Mountain will hold a fat tire bike race, which skiers and snowboarders will also have a chance to participate in.

“So the Frosted Fatty, next weekend, we’re also doing a dual slalom on that day which will be bikers versus skiers versus boarders,” said Regenold. “So it’s a whole everybody is coming together to see who’s fastest in the dual slalom course.”

Spirit Mountain will be open tomorrow from 10 to 6 p.m. for President’s Day and have plans to close for the season at the end of March after their annual Spring Smash.