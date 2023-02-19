UMD Women’s Hockey Head Coach Crowell Notches 150th Win

Crowell becomes one of only eight other coaches in the WCHA to reach this milestone.

BEMIDJI, Minn.- UMD women’s hockey coach Maura Crowell reached a huge milestone in her coaching career, Saturday with the Bulldogs 5-1 win over Bemidji State.

Coach Crowell notched her 150th win behind UMD, a feat only eight other coaches in WCHA history have accomplished.

This weekend’s series wrapped up UMD’s regular season, finishing 23-8-3 overall, and ranked No. 8 in the country heading in playoffs that will begin the first week of March.