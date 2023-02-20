Coffee Conversation: Duluth Women’s Expo to Return for 14th Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The 14th annual Duluth Women’s Expo will return to the DECC Pioneer Hall on Saturday (2/25) showcasing more than 100 vendors and a range of offerings.

The Lundeen Group Vice President Kynze Lundeen joined the FOX21 morning newscast on Monday to preview the event.

Onsite you can expect to find food and drinks, shopping, activities, pampering, a silent auction, and entertainment.

Women Rock will be onsite again this year, featuring women musicians from around the area performing during the day in Pioneer Hall.

Tickets are free at duluthwomensexpo.com.

Admission at the door is $5. VIP tickets are also available in advance for $29.