Esko Girls Basketball Dominates Princeton

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team opened a busy week Monday with a win over Princeton, 62-42 at home.

The Eskomos powered through from tip off, keeping a decent sized margin the entire game. Esko was led by juniors Kyra Johnson with 21 points and Hannah Swanson with 12.

Esko will next make the trek to face off with Grand Rapids, Tuesday for a 7:15 PM start time.