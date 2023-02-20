Fire Department Warns Of Sign That Gas Could Be Leaking Into A Home

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — The Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department is sharing this photo to remind homeowners that if your vent is discolored from overheating, it’s a sign that there could be an issue with the gas in your house that could lead to a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

They say you should call an HVAC technician immediately, and get your local fire department over there to check your air quality.

The department adds that you should let your neighbors know if you happen to spot this issue outside their home.

Also, keep carbon monoxide detectors throughout your house.