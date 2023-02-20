New Video: Plane Loses Wheel Taking Off From Fish Lake

FISH LAKE, Minn. – FOX 21 received new video Monday showing the moment a small plane lost one of its wheels taking off from Fish Lake.

Jon Davis captured the video Saturday afternoon while at an antique snowmobile event on the lake.

The yellow homebuilt plane was about to take off when its right wheel broke free.

The pilot safely made it into air before making an emergency landing on Big Lake near Cloquet.

The landing was successful — safety wise.

Nobody was injured.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.