Passerby Saves 2 People And Dog From Hibbing House Fire

HIBBING, Minn. — A passerby saved the lives of 2 people and a dog after a Hibbing house fire occurred Sunday night.

The Hibbing Fire Department says this happened just after 11 p.m. on 41st Street East, when a passerby saw flames coming from the top of a house.

The passerby then called 911 and woke up 2 people who were able to safely get out with their dog.

The fire department says crews were able to contain the fire in the attic and diminish it. There were no injuries reported.

Damage is estimated at around $85,000. The fire is being investigated by the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau, and the cause is believed to be electrical.