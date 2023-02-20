“Robo Dweebs” From Two Harbors Win Award In State Competition

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Congrats are in order for a student robotics team from Two Harbors in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge state championship.

The competition was held in St. Paul on February 12th.

The team, which fondly calls themselves the “Robo Dweebs,” earned second place with the Minnesota Programming Award, which recognizes those who demonstrate iterations in their process along with a thorough understanding of programming sound.

Students ages 9 to 14 can compete.