UMD Forward Brooke Olson Earns Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor

This was the 4th time this season that Olson was named NSIC North Player of the Week.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson has won another NSIC North Player of the Week award.

Olson had a career day on Saturday in UMD’s win over Bemidji State. She would score a career high 40 points on 16 of 26 shooting from the field.

She would also cap off her regular season career by becoming NSIC’s all-time leading scorer with 1,615 total points.

This was the 4th time this season that Olson was named NSIC North Player of the Week.

UMD will either play Concordia St. Paul or MSU-Moorhead in the quarterfinals of the NSIC tournament on Saturday.