UMD Freshman Ben Steeves Named NCHC Rookie of the Week for 4th Time

Steeves recorded two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs in their weekend series against Denver.

DULUTH, Minn.- Ben Steeves has added another rookie of the week honor on Monday.

Steeves recorded two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs in their weekend series against Denver.

Perhaps his biggest goal though was the game winning one in Saturday’s 6 to 5 victory over the Pioneers.

This is the 4th time this season that Steeves has earned the honor.

The Bulldogs will return home this upcoming weekend for their last regular season series against Miami of Ohio.