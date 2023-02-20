UMD Women’s Hockey Moves Up to #7 in USCHO Poll

UMD now shifts their focus to the first round of the WCHA playoffs, where they will meet with 12th ranked St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The last USCHO poll for the regular season in women’s hockey came out on Monday.

And the UMD Bulldogs have moved up one spot to number seven after completing a weekend sweep of Bemidji State.

Puck drop of game one is Friday at 3 PM.