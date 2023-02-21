Coffee Conversation: Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild to hold Inaugural Quilt Show

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Modern Quilt Guild (LSMQG) invites the public to its first ever quilt show to be held throughout the month of March in the Lincoln Park Craft District.

LSMQG Leadership Team Members, Heidi Foltz and Jen Gustafson, joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the event.

The LSMQG’s Modern Quilt Walkabout quilt show will be held March 1-31 at Duluth Pottery & Tile, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at Enger Lofts, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In addition to the quilt exhibit, an Open House will be held to kick-off the event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 at Duluth Pottery & Tile.

Interactive displays and demonstrations will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 (National Quilting Day) at both Duluth Pottery & Tile and Enger Lofts.

The show is made possible through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.