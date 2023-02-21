Duluth Man Convicted Of Killing Then-Fiancé’s 3-Year-Old Son

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man accused of killing his then-fiancé’s young son has been found guilty of the crime.

St. Louis County Judge Teresa Neo convicting Jordan Carter, 32, of second-degree murder Tuesday.

This comes after Carter waived his right to a jury trial.

It was in September of 2020 when Carter told investigators he found 3-year-old Cameron Gordon unresponsive while in his care at the boy’s mother’s Lakeside home.

Cameron died a few days later at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.

The medical examiner ruled the boy’s death homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Carter insisted the boy fell down some stairs the day before.

Doctors ruled the trauma consistent with child abuse, which the judge ultimately determined to be true.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.