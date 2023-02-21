Duluth Man Convicted Of Killing Then-Fiancé’s 3-Year-Old Son
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man accused of killing his then-fiancé’s young son has been found guilty of the crime.
St. Louis County Judge Teresa Neo convicting Jordan Carter, 32, of second-degree murder Tuesday.
This comes after Carter waived his right to a jury trial.
It was in September of 2020 when Carter told investigators he found 3-year-old Cameron Gordon unresponsive while in his care at the boy’s mother’s Lakeside home.
Cameron died a few days later at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
The medical examiner ruled the boy’s death homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Carter insisted the boy fell down some stairs the day before.
Doctors ruled the trauma consistent with child abuse, which the judge ultimately determined to be true.
Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
“This was a very emotional and complex case for all involved. To the doctors that treated Cameron in Duluth and Minneapolis, thank you for the incredible care that you gave him, and thank you for all the time you spent in preparation for this case. To the Duluth Police Department, thank you for your calm professionalism and thorough investigation in these difficult and heartbreaking circumstances. To Cameron’s family, you were thrust onto a roller-coaster you never asked to be on, and one you can never get off. While this case will never assist with your healing, I hope it will help you transition forward on your journey,” said Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vicky Wanta.