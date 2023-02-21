Hermantown, Denfeld, Duluth East Defend Home Ice in Section Quarterfinals

All section play off games will be played at AMSOIL Arena.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Prep boys hockey Section Quarterfinals got underway Tuesday night in the Northland.

The reigning State Champions, Hermantown began their post season journey with a dominating 15-1 victory over North Shore.

The Hawks had an explosive second period, finding the net eight times. Junior Dallas Vieau posted a hat trick in the win.

Hermantown is scheduled to face off with Hibbing/Chisolm, Thursday at 5:30 PM.

In more 7A action, Duluth Denfeld punched their ticket to the semi-finals with a 7-0 shutout win over Greenway.

The Hunters will take on Rock Ridge, Thursday scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Meanwhile in section 7AA, top seeded Duluth East earns the 5-0 victory over Blaine.

The Greyhounds will face Coon Rapids Saturday, start time is to be determined.