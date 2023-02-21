Lake Superior Zoo Celebrates Community With Free Admission

DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free, then the Lake Superior Zoo was the place to be on Monday.

The Zoo opened its doors for a free community day. It’s an annual event as a way to thank members and guests for their support to the Zoo’s mission.

The staff also hopes the day will expose young people to the Zoo as a possible career down the road.

“It’s really important that we get to share the message of not only conservation, but hopefully inspire some young minds to look into going into a career in animal science or zoology. Things like that and just know that they can impact the world in a positive way through conservation,” said Caroline Routley, Marketing Manager at Lake Superior Zoo.

For one family, it was a great way to get out of the house, with the kids being off from school for President’s Day.

“It’s a great way for kids of all ages to connect with their adults, and be outside, and be away from the phones, and be away from the gaming devices, and get some exercise and learn something along the way,” said Jessica Gagne, a Zoo visitor.

If you missed out the Zoo is holding another fun event on March 3 at the St. Louis County Depot called “Toast to Tails.” The Lake Superior Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.