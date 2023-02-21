Peacetime Emergency Declared By Gov. Walz Due To Upcoming Winter Storm

Governor Tim Walz called for a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard to provide services during this week’s storm.

With more than 20 inches of snow possible between Tuesday and Thursday and temperatures plummeting below zero, state emergency agencies are preparing to help stranded motorists throughout the state.

“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” Walz said in a statement.

MnDOT has 800 plows and 1,600 drivers throughout the state who will be working 24 hours a day to keep the roads clear.

The state patrol and national guard are both ready to help motorists and provide other services, according to the governor.