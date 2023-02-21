Plant Swap at the Library

DULUTH, Minn. – People who really love their plants took that love to the next level Tuesday for a plant swap at the West Duluth Library.

Plant buddings from a variety of species like jades, aloes, and spider plants were all involved in the swap. The only rule for these green thumbs: donate one plant to take one plant. But there were so many beauties donated Tuesday that people were able to round up an extra.

The West Duluth library brought back this planting fun after a successful launch last year.

“One of the things that I’m most passionate about is making the library a living place where you can try new and exciting things because that’s what my library did for me growing up. And so, something like this is just a way to show that the library is still relevant. We still do really cool exciting things, we’re really a bridge for people to connect with each other and you don’t just have to come for the books,” West Duluth Branch Library Technician, Liz Bloch says.

The West Duluth Branch Library plans to have another plant swap at the beginning of Summer. They are also considering the idea of putting on a bulb or seed swap in the fall.