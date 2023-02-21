UMD Men’s Hoops Takes Down Minnesota State to Secure Spot in NSIC Tournament Semifinals

UMD will next play Upper Iowa in the semifinals on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team advanced to the NSIC tournament semifinals on Tuesday, after defeating Minnesota State 88-68 in the quarterfinals.

It was the first time since the 2019-2020 season that UMD has hosted a NSIC tournament game.

Charlie Katona led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Just behind him was Drew Blair with 22 in the contest.

