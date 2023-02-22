City Of Duluth Releases Winter Storm Information, Closings, Delays

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth’s communications office released the following information about the winter storm storm:

Due to the impending winter storm, the City of Duluth is providing some updates to City facility availability and programming on City properties tomorrow:

As of 5:00 PM Wednesday, City Hall will remain open tomorrow. Some departments may have limited in-person staffing tomorrow, as many staff have remote work capabilities and will provide service remotely.

Duluth Public Libraries will delay opening until noon tomorrow.

Duluth Parks and Recreation morning activities are cancelled tomorrow.

The Workforce Center/CareerForce is closed tomorrow.

Any future facility closures will be published as needed in future press releases. The City of Duluth appreciates the patience and understanding of Duluth residents. Stay safe and warm.

[Duluth, MN] The City of Duluth is prepared for the upcoming storm arriving in the region this week. The City will have plow operators and equipment out throughout the city keeping main roads clear for access for emergency vehicles, busses, and other vehicles and will move into residential streets and alleys in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Policy listed below.

The National Weather Service of Duluth forecasts the winter storm to begin today, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and continue overnight into Thursday, February 23, 2023. The National Weather Service is forecasting 5-8” of snow from Brainerd Lakes to the Twin Ports, and cold wind chills tonight through Friday morning. Lakeshore flooding is possible tonight through Thursday due to the high winds causing waves from Lake Superior to come up onto shore. The City is tracking this system and is prepared to provide plowing operations in line with the following priorities:

Priority 1 (Main Arterials)

Priority 2 (Residential)

Priority 3 (Alleys)

To view our Street Priority Map, or to learn more about the City’s snow operations, please visit the following link:

www.duluthmn.gov/snow

The City asks residents to be safe and patient as this storm impacts road conditions, possible lakeshore flooding, and please exercise caution if driving. With the possibility of lakeshore flooding caused by high winds and waves from Lake Superior freezing along the shore, please avoid if possible and be safe if you are near Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, Park Point, and other shoreline areas. The City has operators and equipment in the Canal Park area working to clear catch basins to minimize the impact from Lake Superior.

The Warming Center will be open beginning at 6:00 pm this evening (Wednesday, February 22, 2023) and remain open until 12:00 pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 23, 2023).

The City will continue to monitor the system and the National Weather Service’s updates and will provide updates on any potential impacts to City facilities such as the Workforce Center, Libraries, and City Hall as we are able.

To sign up for Northland Alert for emergency notification and other important community news, please visit the following link:

https://duluthmn.gov/northlandalert/

To stay up to date on the National Weather Service’s forecasts and information, please visit the following link or follow them on Facebook or Twitter:

https://www.weather.gov/dlh/

Again, the City asks residents to be safe and patient as the community digs out from this storm. If you are able, help your neighbors and those who may need it. Stay off the roads if you can and provide extra travel time so that you can slow down and travel safely. Give City, MnDOT, and St. Louis County plows plenty of room to operate safely. The City is extremely grateful for all operators throughout the city and region working long days and overnight to keep access to hospitals, for emergency vehicles, busses, etc. open and safe.