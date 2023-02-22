Cloquet Firefighters Battle Business Fire Near Downtown

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Coquet Area Fire Department is on scene of a massive fire involving businesses near the downtown.

The owner of Erbert & Gerbert’s, Alan Kurtz, told FOX 21 the fire broke out in the back of the Berquist Imports building on the 1400 block of Highway 33.

The sandwich shop is located next door to Berquist’s.

Kurtz said smoke began billowing from the back of Berquist’s around 4 p.m. His workers called 911.

Kurtz said the fire chief told him the goal was to keep the flames away from his store and the front of Berquist’s.

However, Kurtz expects his restaurant to be closed for two weeks because of the heavy smoke damage inside.

There are no reports of injuries.

FOX 21 will have more information on the fire as details are released from the fire department.