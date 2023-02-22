Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar Opens Thursday On Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE, Minn. — Thursday’s mess-of-a-storm isn’t stopping the grand opening of Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar on Island Lake.

Doors open at noon in what used to be Boondocks Saloon and Grill on the south end of Island Lake.

The owners of Lake Effect also own Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Canal Park.

The new space features a private dining area, 35-foot bar, a living plant wall, and 2 decks for outdoor seating in the summer. The owners describe the vibe as a Northwoods cozy feel. And they can’t wait to start meeting everyone.

“We’ve already met so many amazing people that live right here. That have welcomed us with open arms just in an incredible way. I think we’re all very excited to be a part of that as time goes on,” said Laura Haack, Co-owner of the restaurants.

As for the menu it’s got a mix of everything from quick bites like smashed burgers and wings to full rack ribs and even duck.

“And I think we bridge that gap between your typical maybe bar food and your fine dining. I think we really find something; we want to find something for everyone. We want you to be able come in and be comfortable and order what you want. But we also want to guide you to maybe try something different,” said Haack.

Snowstorm or not Lake Effect Restaurant & Bar opens at noon tomorrow. They’ll be open until 9 p.m. along Rice Lake Road on Island Lake.