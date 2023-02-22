Local Library Hosts Mini Golf For Families

DULUTH, Minn. — Kids were putting their putt-putt skills to the test Tuesday at the Duluth Public Library.

The library is taking advantage of many kids having the week off of school for winter break. And to get families to come out they set up 9-holes of mini golf that is absolutely free.

Kids will even get to pick a treasure once they’ve completed the course.

With this fun event the library hopes people will find new resources they didn’t know the library had, and maybe come back more often.

“I think COVID taught us all how important those social interactions are. And the libraries are really one of the only spaces that you can come interact for free. You know there’s no expectation that you’re gonna get in trouble for loitering. You know we definitely encourage that here. So, I think emotionally it’s very important to people’s development,” said Tana Lucero, Youth Services Librarian II.

If you’d like to mini golf yourself, it’s happening at the Downtown library all week until Saturday.