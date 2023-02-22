Minnesota Celebrates 7th Annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

MINNESOTA — Wednesday is all about our school bus drivers here in Minnesota as it’s School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

The day is held in hopes of drawing attention to these dedicated professionals and the statewide bus driver shortage.

Governor Tim Walz proclaimed the day in the State of Minnesota saying:

“Minnesota’s school bus drivers are in the fabric of our schools and communities. They are often the first adult to greet a student at the start of each school day and the person that ensures each student gets home safely at the end of the day. As a parent and former classroom teacher, I am grateful to Minnesota’s school bus drivers for their invaluable contributions to public education and student safety and for their dedication to ensuring our communities are strong, safe, and connected.”

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation were the first hands in 2017 to help make the celebration happen.