Section 7A Boys Hockey Semifinals Postponed Till Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- The Section 7A semifinals set to take place on Thursday at AMSOIL Arena have been postponed due to the impending winter storm.

The two games will now take place Monday at the same times and the same place.

Hibbing/Chisholm and Hermantown will drop the puck at 5:30 PM. Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld will then follow at 7:30 PM.