Boys Basketball: Hermantown Tops Superior for Lake Superior Conference Title

The Hawks (18-6) will next play at St. Francis on February 28th.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team captured the Lake Superior conference title on Thursday, defeating Superior 73 to 63.

With the win, Hermantown is now 11-0 in conference play.

